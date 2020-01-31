24,681 Shares in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 24,681 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHI. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in D. R. Horton by 97.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in D. R. Horton by 242.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $60.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $61.77.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHI. Evercore ISI upgraded D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $26,019.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at $338,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $2,091,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,992,478.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,470 shares of company stock worth $3,819,364. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

