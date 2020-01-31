$251.58 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) to post sales of $251.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $244.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $262.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares posted sales of $265.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $266.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.26 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCBI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 437,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after buying an additional 146,514 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,627,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,340,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 503,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,594,000 after buying an additional 92,272 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.42. 259,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.88. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $50.77 and a twelve month high of $66.61.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

