$267.47 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Brokerages expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to announce $267.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $264.00 million to $272.40 million. Cedar Fair posted sales of $249.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $714.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.43 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 528.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 EPS.

FUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 2,873.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

FUN traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.26. The stock had a trading volume of 11,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,589. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $64.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.97.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Fair (FUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.