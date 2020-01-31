$267.47 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to announce $267.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $264.00 million to $272.40 million. Cedar Fair posted sales of $249.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $714.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.43 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 528.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 EPS.

FUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 2,873.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

FUN traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.26. The stock had a trading volume of 11,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,589. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $64.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.97.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

