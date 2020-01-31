2,696 Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Purchased by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 154,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 69,607 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,150,000 after acquiring an additional 64,881 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $687,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 47,169.6% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 52,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 52,830 shares during the period. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,947,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.71. The stock had a trading volume of 780,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,603. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.66. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $72.59 and a 52 week high of $93.17.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

