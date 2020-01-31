28,061 Shares in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.84% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTSD. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the third quarter worth $614,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 1,599.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 350.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 21,151 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF alerts:

Shares of FTSD traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.64. 7,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,855. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.71 and a fifty-two week high of $96.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.2374 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.