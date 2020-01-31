3,540 Shares in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WIRE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the third quarter worth $13,674,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the second quarter worth $8,514,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 50.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 19,184 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 139.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 20.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub cut Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $55.64 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.62.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.23). Encore Wire had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Bilban sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $297,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,365. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

