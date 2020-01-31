370,206 Shares in Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Bought by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 370,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,048,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 1.73% of Oyster Point Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $9,141,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $144,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Oyster Point Pharma alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:OYST opened at $31.94 on Friday. Oyster Point Pharma has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $37.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.27.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($8.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($7.59). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oyster Point Pharma will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oyster Point Pharma news, insider John Snisarenko bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $51,060.00. Also, Director Clare Ozawa bought 562,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $9,573,750.00. Insiders have purchased 727,800 shares of company stock worth $12,387,156 over the last quarter.

Oyster Point Pharma Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the neurotrophic keratitis.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Point Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Point Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.