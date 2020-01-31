3,899 Shares in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Purchased by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,351,431,000 after acquiring an additional 892,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,866,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,392,875,000 after buying an additional 1,060,997 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,231,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,285,000 after buying an additional 217,165 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,287,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,496,000 after buying an additional 342,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,271,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,070,000 after buying an additional 120,329 shares in the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,837. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $69.04 and a twelve month high of $86.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.56 and a 200-day moving average of $80.21. The stock has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.10.

In related news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

