3M (NYSE:MMM) Given New $176.00 Price Target at Citigroup

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group downgraded 3M from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. 3M has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.92.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.51. 4,355,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,239,750. 3M has a 52-week low of $150.58 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.81.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 3M will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMM. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

