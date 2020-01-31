3M (NYSE:MMM) Given New $176.00 Price Target at Citigroup

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group downgraded 3M from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. 3M has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.92.
Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.51. 4,355,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,239,750. 3M has a 52-week low of $150.58 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.81.
In other 3M news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMM. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.
3M Company Profile
3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.
