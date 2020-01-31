3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.30 to $9.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $32 billion to $32.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.70 billion.3M also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.30-9.75 EPS.

Shares of MMM traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.68. 701,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,963. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $150.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.92.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $585,660.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

