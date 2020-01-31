3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.30 to $9.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $32 billion to $32.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.70 billion.3M also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 9.30-9.75 EPS.
Shares of MMM traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.68. 701,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,963. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $150.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.
3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $585,660.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.
3M Company Profile
3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.
Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.