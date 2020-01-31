4,402 Shares in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,437,000 after acquiring an additional 174,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.95.

NYSE DG opened at $156.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $166.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

