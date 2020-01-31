5,376 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000.

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.09. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $34.20 and a one year high of $42.68.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

