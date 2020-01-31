$55.83 Million in Sales Expected for Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) will post sales of $55.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mobileiron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.38 million. Mobileiron reported sales of $54.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Mobileiron will report full year sales of $206.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $205.50 million to $209.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $221.63 million, with estimates ranging from $218.30 million to $226.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mobileiron.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.65 million. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 100.03% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mobileiron in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.81.

In related news, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 455,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,932.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $90,559.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 384,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,746.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mobileiron by 1,740.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Mobileiron in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mobileiron in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Mobileiron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mobileiron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MOBL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.78. 47,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,697. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.16 million, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.53. Mobileiron has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $7.79.

Mobileiron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

