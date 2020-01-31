5,900 Shares in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Bought by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.78. 915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,257. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24. The firm has a market cap of $589.41 million, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $20.42.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $240.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.53 million. Quanex Building Products had a positive return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul Cornett sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $28,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,778.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CJS Securities downgraded Quanex Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

