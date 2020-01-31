6,370 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,370 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 208 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 246,534 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34,953 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 454.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.18.

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $198.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.47. The company has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 300.50, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.89. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.70 and a 1 year high of $201.57.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

