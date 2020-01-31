64,911 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Purchased by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 64,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 298.9% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,961. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $87.12 and a twelve month high of $98.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.