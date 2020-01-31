7,507 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Acquired by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMLV traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.82. 4,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,380. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $54.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.71.

