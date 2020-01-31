7,570 Shares in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter worth about $352,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average of $30.90. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

