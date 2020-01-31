781 Shares in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Acquired by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 203,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 23,666 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 358,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,320,000 after purchasing an additional 26,541 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ RFDI opened at $59.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.16. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 12 month low of $52.36 and a 12 month high of $60.55.

