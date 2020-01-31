866 Shares in Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,077,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,955,000 after buying an additional 776,827 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after buying an additional 680,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,365,000 after buying an additional 449,407 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 972.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 346,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,255,000 after buying an additional 314,284 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,867,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,900,000 after buying an additional 152,634 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $77.04 on Friday. Allakos Inc has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $139.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.19.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Allakos Inc will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

