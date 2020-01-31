$88.06 Million in Sales Expected for AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) to report sales of $88.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AMAG Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $87.22 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $88.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $326.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $325.26 million to $326.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $251.02 million, with estimates ranging from $224.66 million to $273.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AMAG Pharmaceuticals.

Get AMAG Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.19). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.54% and a negative return on equity of 34.59%. The firm had revenue of $84.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMAG. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.18.

Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $8.86. 721,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,897. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $328.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89.

In other AMAG Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc bought 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $325,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 30,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $344,570.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 72,466 shares of company stock valued at $745,730 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 727.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 802,607 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after buying an additional 705,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $6,911,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 407,811 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 141,311 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,048,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,067 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 68,367 shares during the period.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.