$897.88 Million in Sales Expected for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) will report sales of $897.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Water Works’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $891.00 million and the highest is $902.65 million. American Water Works reported sales of $850.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full-year sales of $3.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Water Works.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a target price (up previously from ) on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott increased their target price on American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 16,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.77. 909,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,268. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.34 and a 200 day moving average of $122.23. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $93.44 and a fifty-two week high of $137.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Water Works (AWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.