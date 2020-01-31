$9.33 Million in Sales Expected for Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) to report sales of $9.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.76 million and the highest is $11.25 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year sales of $40.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.19 million to $42.68 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $35.48 million, with estimates ranging from $28.40 million to $45.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STRO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

STRO stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 153,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.11. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $12.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 30.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 6.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 240.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

