A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a sell rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.62.

AOS stock traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $43.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,195,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,382. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.48.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

In other news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $250,350.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,667,329.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

