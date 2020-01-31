AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $35.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.27 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AAON an industry rank of 66 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get AAON alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 931.3% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AAON by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AAON in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AAON by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,245. AAON has a 12-month low of $35.91 and a 12-month high of $54.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.09 and its 200 day moving average is $48.94.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). AAON had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AAON will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

Read More: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAON (AAON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.