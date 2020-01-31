Ab International Group (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Shares Up 1.8%

Ab International Group Corp (OTCMKTS:ABQQ)’s share price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20, 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.52.

Ab International Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABQQ)

AB International Group Corp. focuses on the creation of a smartphone video mix application and social video sharing platform in China. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

