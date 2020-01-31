Abacus Health Products (OTCMKTS:ABAHF) Trading Down 8%

Abacus Health Products Inc (OTCMKTS:ABAHF) was down 8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.78, approximately 1,601 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 5,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01.

About Abacus Health Products (OTCMKTS:ABAHF)

Abacus Health Products, Inc manufactures and sells over-the-counter (OTC) topical formulations infused with cannabidiol (CBD) extracted from hemps. The company offers CBD CLINIC line of products for relief from acute musculoskeletal and joint pain, which includes analgesic ointments, creams, and pain sticks, as well as analgesic massage oils.

