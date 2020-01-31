Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 264.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,124 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,752 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.57. 3,097,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,396,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.93. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $71.14 and a 12 month high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.