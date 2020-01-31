ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,175 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 326.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABIOMED stock traded down $2.00 on Thursday, hitting $186.85. The company had a trading volume of 502,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,785. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.39. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.28. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.02 and a 52 week high of $364.31.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $204.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.45 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

ABMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Leerink Swann raised their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.25.

ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

