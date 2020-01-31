AC3 (AC3) Market Capitalization Tops $234,068.00

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One AC3 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, Bibox and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, AC3 has traded 51.3% higher against the US dollar. AC3 has a market capitalization of $234,068.00 and approximately $72.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AC3

AC3 (AC3) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. The official message board for AC3 is medium.com/@AC3network . AC3’s official website is ac3.io . AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AC3

AC3 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Bibox, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AC3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AC3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

