Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ACHC. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.45.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.28. 10,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,504. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $777.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,555 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,508,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,300,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,433,000 after acquiring an additional 158,081 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,028,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 285,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 123,526 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

