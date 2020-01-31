Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Trading Down 5.2%

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) dropped 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.72, approximately 1,235,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 6,435,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Acasti Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $65.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.53.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Equities research analysts predict that Acasti Pharma Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Acasti Pharma by 20.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

