Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $71.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $58.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acceleron Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.57.

Shares of XLRN stock traded up $4.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.78. 1,250,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a current ratio of 14.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 1.25. Acceleron Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 353.57% and a negative return on equity of 30.79%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John D. Quisel sold 5,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $306,821.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,946.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 11,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $595,968.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,219.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,434,502 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1,947.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

