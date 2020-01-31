Acceleron Pharma’s (XLRN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XLRN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $71.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.57.

Shares of XLRN traded up $5.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,572. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.02 and a quick ratio of 14.02. Acceleron Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.89.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 353.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $191,227.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,627,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Quisel sold 5,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $306,821.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,946.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,434,502 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLRN. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 1,947.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

