Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Announces Earnings Results

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19, RTT News reports. Accuray had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $98.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Accuray updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of ARAY stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03. The stock has a market cap of $380.58 million, a PE ratio of -190.40 and a beta of 1.98. Accuray has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Get Accuray alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on ARAY shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BTIG Research raised shares of Accuray from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Accuray from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accuray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

In other news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 17,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $50,650.56. Also, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $28,520.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,238.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,068 shares of company stock valued at $84,695. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.