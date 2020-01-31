Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Announces Earnings Results

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19, RTT News reports. Accuray had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $98.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Accuray updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
Shares of ARAY stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03. The stock has a market cap of $380.58 million, a PE ratio of -190.40 and a beta of 1.98. Accuray has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.94.
Several analysts recently commented on ARAY shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BTIG Research raised shares of Accuray from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Accuray from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accuray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.
About Accuray
Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.
