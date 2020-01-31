Acute Angle Cloud Price Tops $0.0031 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 100.6% higher against the US dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $768,363.00 and approximately $610,445.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, OKEx, BiteBTC and HADAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,491.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.72 or 0.01944515 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $391.34 or 0.04119538 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00717573 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00127976 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.30 or 0.00782164 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009335 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00027715 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.03 or 0.00726710 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BiteBTC, HADAX, OKEx and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

