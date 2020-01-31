AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is ($0.03). AdaptHealth posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AdaptHealth.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AdaptHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ:AHCO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,086. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $13.83. The company has a market cap of $406.25 million, a PE ratio of 102.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.18.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdaptHealth (AHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.