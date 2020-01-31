Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Mizuho currently has a $55.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cfra raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.21.

AMD stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.00. The stock had a trading volume of 59,313,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,023,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 156.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.60. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,365,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,874,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 371,656 shares of company stock worth $15,382,733. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

