Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.21.
NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.80. 30,366,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,023,672. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.25 and a 200 day moving average of $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 159.34, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 3.11.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 57,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $2,303,891.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,498,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,204,941.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at $802,692.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,656 shares of company stock worth $15,382,733 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 741,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,021,000 after buying an additional 20,750 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 60,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
