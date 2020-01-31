Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.21.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.80. 30,366,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,023,672. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.25 and a 200 day moving average of $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 159.34, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 3.11.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 57,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $2,303,891.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,498,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,204,941.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at $802,692.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,656 shares of company stock worth $15,382,733 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 741,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,021,000 after buying an additional 20,750 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 60,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

