Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded by Summer Street to Buy

Summer Street upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Summit Insights raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.21.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of AMD traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $48.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,175,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,395,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.61, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.60. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $52.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $4,695,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,436,226.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,692.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,656 shares of company stock worth $15,382,733 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 81,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.