Adyen (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Upgraded at Santander

Adyen (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Get Adyen alerts:

Adyen Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of October 30, 2019, it operated a fleet of 120 Airbus A320 and Airbus A321 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 151 destinations across 44 countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.