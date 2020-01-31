Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AGEN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Agenus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:AGEN traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 798,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,420. The company has a market capitalization of $521.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.09. Agenus has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $4.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agenus will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agenus during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 443.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 37.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.68% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

