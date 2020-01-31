Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $41.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 million. Agilysys updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

AGYS opened at $33.00 on Friday. Agilysys has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $36.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average of $25.94. The stock has a market cap of $791.61 million, a PE ratio of -70.21 and a beta of 0.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Friday, October 25th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

