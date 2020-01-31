Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akorn, Inc. is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of multisource and branded pharmaceuticals. They specialize in difficult-to-manufacture sterile and non-sterile dosage forms including: ophthalmics, injectables, oral liquids, otics, topicals, inhalants, and nasal sprays. Akorn markets its products to retail pharmacies, ophthalmologists, optometrists, physicians, veterinarians, hospitals, clinics, wholesalers, distributors, group purchasing organizations, and government agencies. Their strategy is focused on continuing to strengthen our leadership position in the development and marketing of specialized generic and branded pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) drug products and animal health products. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Akorn from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Akorn from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akorn currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.63.

AKRX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.52. 121,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,178,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.69. Akorn has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $5.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $176.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. Akorn had a negative return on equity of 19.95% and a negative net margin of 53.62%. Akorn’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Akorn will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akorn in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,948,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akorn by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,360,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,770,000 after buying an additional 1,817,745 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Akorn by 6,129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 722,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 711,000 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Akorn by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after buying an additional 509,732 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Akorn by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 438,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 70,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Akorn Company Profile

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

