Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Earns News Impact Score of 2.46

Media stories about Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) have been trending positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alaska Air Group earned a media sentiment score of 2.46 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the transportation company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Alaska Air Group’s ranking:

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.59. 1,581,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,633. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.78. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $53.39 and a 12 month high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.81%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, November 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

In related news, VP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $101,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,268 shares in the company, valued at $721,635.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chalmers David 241,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

