ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $54.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.40 million.

Shares of ALRS stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. ALERUS FINL COR/SH has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.27.

Get ALERUS FINL COR/SH alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALRS shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

About ALERUS FINL COR/SH

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for ALERUS FINL COR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALERUS FINL COR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.