ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Alerus Financial Corporation is a financial services company, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, Alerus offers financial solutions to businesses and consumers. The company’s segment consists of banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management and mortgage. Alerus Financial Corporation is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota. “

ALRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on ALERUS FINL COR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on ALERUS FINL COR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on ALERUS FINL COR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ALRS traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $21.10. 10,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,278. ALERUS FINL COR/SH has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.27.

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.40 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in ALERUS FINL COR/SH in the fourth quarter valued at $1,759,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ALERUS FINL COR/SH in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in ALERUS FINL COR/SH in the third quarter valued at $1,526,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in ALERUS FINL COR/SH in the third quarter valued at $626,000.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

