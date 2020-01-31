Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Price Target Cut to $140.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.07% from the stock’s current price.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.68.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.40. The company had a trading volume of 31,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,672. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.29 and its 200-day moving average is $108.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $141.86.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,826,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 429.2% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 504,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,412,000 after buying an additional 409,180 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 347.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,254,000 after buying an additional 398,394 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 855.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 419,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,060,000 after buying an additional 375,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,975,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

