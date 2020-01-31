Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Stock Position Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,224,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238,005 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Alibaba Group worth $684,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,307,578,000 after buying an additional 6,830,518 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,465,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,251,888,000 after buying an additional 1,910,506 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $958,833,000 after buying an additional 186,356 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $748,808,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,118,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $873,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,377 shares during the last quarter. 46.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BABA traded down $2.53 on Friday, hitting $206.05. The stock had a trading volume of 12,799,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,591,728. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $524.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.50. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.42.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

