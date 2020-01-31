Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Trading Up 7.7%

Alien Metals Limited (LON:UFO)’s share price was up 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00), approximately 42,589,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

Separately, First Equity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alien Metals in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and a P/E ratio of -2.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.16.

Alien Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource assets in Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium and silver deposits. Its principal projects include the San Celso project covering an area of 88 hectares located in the mining district of Pánfilo Natera-Ojocaliente; and the Los Campos project comprising 4 concessions covering an area of approximately 500 hectares located in the city of Zacatecas.

